The Metropolitan Opera

Saturdays at 1PM

These encore broadcasts will feature new commentary and intermission content from host Mary Jo Heath and commentator Ira Siff, including new artist interviews, special features and the Opera Quiz.

Starting December 5, 2020, Classical WSMR will begin to air the Met Opera Saturday Matinee Radio broadcast season with an encore of Prokofiev’s War and Peace, featuring the broadcast debut of Anna Netrebko and a stellar cast including Dmitri Hvorostovsky. This is followed by a broadcast of Fidelio with Adrianne Pieczonka and Klaus Florian Vogt in celebration of Beethoven’s 250th anniversary. Highlights throughout the season include a rare performance of Philip Glass’ Satyagraha and a 1961 performance of Il Trovatore with Leontyne Price and Franco Corelli in honor of the 60th anniversary of their Met debuts. Four broadcasts will be featured and conducted by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin: Faust featuring Jonas Kaufmann and Rene Pape, Rusalka with Renee Fleming and Piotr Beczala, Otello with Sonya Yoncheva and Aleksandrs Antonenko, and Anna Netrebko’s 2019 New Year’s eve Puccini Gala which will make its Saturday matinee debut on May 8. The season concludes on June 5 with a broadcast of Benjamin Britten’s Billy Budd.

