Sunday at 10 AM - 2 PM

Sunday Baroque allows you an opportunity each week to explore Baroque and early music (written before 1750). Composers such as Bach, Vivaldi, and Handel were the cornerstones of this era, with masterpieces including the Water Music, Royal Fireworks Music, and the Brandenburg Concertos. Sunday Baroque celebrates the current wealth of recorded repertoire available, with great performances by yesterday’s and today’s best performers.