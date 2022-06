Monday to Friday 6 AM - 12 PM, Saturday 6 PM-12 AM, Sunday 2 PM-5 PM

Enjoy classical music with insight and wit provided by Russell Gant. He finds interesting stories and history that makes music come alive. Find out how relevant classical music can be to your life by listening each weekday morning. Russell also presents his On This Day feature each weekday at 8:00 AM – a tidbit of music history mixed in with a fun fact or current event in today’s classical world.