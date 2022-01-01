Evening Masterwork

Each night at 7:00 PM join Tyler Kline for some of the best music ever written. Music that’s good enough to earn the title “Masterwork.” Listen for full length performances and large scale works like Carmina Burana, Mahler Symphonies, some new recordings and music that will be performed in our local concert halls. A full masterwork is featured each night at 7:00 PM on Classical WSMR 89.1 and in Tampa at 103.9.