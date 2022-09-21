WSMR Classical Programs

WUSF Public Media is committed to ensuring that its workforce and WUSF Partners Board reflect the diversity found in the communities it serves. Central to WUSF Public Media’s core values is maintaining a workplace environment which recognizes and honors diversity. WUSF Public Media creates and fosters a supportive environment in which all individuals can be successful and reach his or her full potential within the organization.

WUSF adheres to the hiring procedures promulgated by USF, certifying each applicant pool for diversity representative of the community. Diverse candidates are recruited from numerous sources using extensive print, online and social media resources. Managers are required to interview a well-qualified and diverse candidate pool for all positions. When hiring director level positions as defined by USF, the interview process is open to the public. WUSF Public Media will continue to explore new opportunities for achieving and promoting diversity and to monitor and evaluate our success.