Enjoy Russell Gant hosting Our Tuesday Concert with Sarasota Orchestra from this year’s Sarasota Music Festival featuring guest artist Francesca Anderegg playing the Violin Concerto No. 2 by Prokofiev, and Jeffrey Kahane conducting the Symphony No. 4 by Mendelssohn. Originally broadcast Tuesday, July 5th at 8:00 PM on Florida’s Classical Music Station…WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.