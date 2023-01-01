Thea Lobo is our newest host at WSMR. You can hear Thea popping in across our schedule, featured in upcoming online content and appearing at live events. Thea can also be seen performing on national and international stages as an acclaimed classical mezzo-soprano (www.thealobo.com), directing the non-profit Indictus Project (www.indictus.org), and spending quality time with her husband and two young daughters across Sarasota-Mantee. Thea is honored and thrilled to share the classical music we all love.

