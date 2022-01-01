Susan Giles Wantuck

I never know what my work day will bring, because I may be called on at the last minute to cover for someone in news or in Classical music.

I’ve worn many hats during my time at WUSF, hosting Classical music in the afternoon and All Things Considered. Now, I am often called on to cover as a host on Classical WSMR or WUSF news programs.

I am proud that I was born in Florida. I also am a child of two worlds. Because my mom came from another country and came to call this one her own, I care deeply for people who may feel like “a stranger in a strange land.” Life can be so hard, so I try to encourage others in their journeys.

I love studying languages and I love words. When I write stories for news or Classical music, I strive to find the right words. Clarity is important to me. I also strive for proper pronunciation.

I write poetry to help unearth the deep things inside or to help me make sense of the world around me. When I can carve out the time to report, I enjoy doing stories about art and culture, because they bring life, joy and the spectrum of human experience to our own.

Contact Susan at 813-974-8657, on Twitter @SGWantuck, or by email at sgiles@wusf.org.

