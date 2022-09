Our Tuesday Concert with The Florida Orchestra: Mozart Requiem with the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay

Join host Russell Gant for the next Our Tuesday Concert with The Florida Orchestra. Michael Francis conducts Robert Levin’s completion of the Mozart Requiem featuring the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay. That’s Tuesday night at 8:00 on Classical WSMR 89.1 & 103.9, online at wsmr.org.