NPR Tiny Desk with Marc-André Hamelin

This week, the brilliant Marc-Andre Hamelin appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series!

Hamelin played a set with repertoire spanning six centuries, including C.P.E. Bach's Rondo in C Minor, William Bolcom's Graceful Ghost Rag, and Hamelin's own Toccata on "L'homme armé" (a commission from the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition)!

NPR reported: "The Boston-based Montreal native is regarded as one of his generation's most technically astounding pianists, but he's no empty virtuoso. His interpretations are probing, precise and warm — keen to bring out humor when necessary. He routinely performs the world's most treacherous repertoire with his characteristic ease."

Marc-André Hamelin's 2023 Spring orchestral highlights include performances and recording of Messiaen's Turangalila Symphony with the Toronto Symphony and Gustavo Gimeno, Rhapsody in Blue with the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic, and other repertoire with the Orchestre de Champs Elysees, Les Violons du Roy, Kalamazoo Symphony, and the Manitoba Chamber Orchestra.

P.S. Marc-André Hamelin's fabulous sweater was knitted for him by his sister!