Modern Notebook for September 10, 2023

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, we’ll hear music for multi-tracked cello by Fjóla Evans titled “Augun, as well as performances by vibraphonist Yang Chen and pianist Awadagin Pratt. And a work by Mette Nielsen titled “Together,” which is one of three, modular companion pieces that can be performed by a soloist alone, an ensemble apart, or - in this case - all together.

Plus: An instrumental concerto is often known to give the soloist an opportunity to really play some virtuosic music… but what happens when the concerto is for the entire orchestra? Composer Jennifer Higdon says, at least in her Concerto for Orchestra, that everybody gets to show off a little bit - the principal players, the individual sections, and the entire orchestra at once.

Featuring music by Bosba Panh, Carolina Heredia, Pēteris Vasks, Amy Bryce, Yuanyuan (Kay) He, Nathalie Joachim, and others; and performances by guitarist Jamie Monck, clarinetist Jonas Frølund with members of the NOVO Quartet, Duo Entre-Nous, violinist Yvonne Lam, the Houston Symphony, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Introit by Bosba Panh. Fjóla Evans’ Augun. rest / stop #1 by Charles Lutvak. Mette Nielsen’s Together. Añoranzas by Carolina Heredia. Amy Bryce’s A Strange Time and Place. Castillo Interior by Pēteris Vasks.



Hour 2 Foam & Sun by Yuanyuan (Kay) He. Nathalie Joachim’s Watch Over Us. Concerto for Orchestra by Jennifer Higdon.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

