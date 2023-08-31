Modern Notebook for September 3, 2023

A reminder of our shared humanity in the form of music is coming up on this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, with a work by Valerie Coleman called “Tracing Visions. It’s a two movement work that begins with what she calls a “fierce parental statement” to protect children, and ends with a celebration of global unity.

Then, we’ll hear this virtuosic work for solo piano by Phong Tran titled “Rotation.” It’s music that is made up of shifting rhythmic patterns, resulting in unrelenting sonic textures.

Plus music by Jonathan Bingham, Caroline Shaw, Sophia Jani, Oliver Leith, Bekah Simms, and others; and performances by cellist Caitlin Sullivan, National Brass Ensemble, Sphinx Virtuosi, Attacca Quartet, Ruisi Quartet, Kontai Ensemble, Duo Entre-Nous, pianist Miki Sawada, oboist Aleksandra Panasik, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 confounded to decay (from Sonnets) by Andrew Norman. Jonathan Bingham’s Deified. Tracing Visions by Valerie Coleman. Caroline Shaw’s Limestone & Felt. Dream Dances by Katherine Hoover. Sophia Jani’s Everybody was so young.



Hour 2 A different Fantasie from Suite No. 5 in g-minor (after Locke) by Oliver Leith. David Biedenbender’s between us. Rotation by Phong Tran. Bekah Simms’ Skinscape II. Four Folk Songs by Gabriela Lena Frank.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

