© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Modern Notebook

Modern Notebook for August 27, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published August 24, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT
Pianist Awadagin Pratt.
Photo credit: Rob Davidson.
Pianist Awadagin Pratt.

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: “Assemble” is the name of this piece by Emily Cooley for multi-tracked cellos… but it also describes the piece quite literally, because, as the composer says, “the title describes what I felt like I was doing while composing: assembling a sort of puzzle.”

Then a work by Paola Prestini inspired, in part, by frozen moments in time, and the feeling of being in love. It’s titled “Code,” a work for piano and orchestra inspired by the relationship between TS and Emily Hale, music that Prestini dedicates to an invented love with an 8 letter code name.

Featuring works by Quinn Mason, Ben Verdery, Clarice Assad, Carlos Simon, Juhi Bansal, Jen Shyu, David Clay Mettens, Lei Liang, and others; and performances by violist Jordan Bak, Ulysses Quartet, cellist Ashley Bathgate, Unheard-of//Ensemble, pianist Amaryn Olmeda with Sphinx Virtuosi, soprano Laura Strickling with pianist Daniel Schlosberg, pianist Awadagin Pratt with A Far Cry, Arditti Quartet, and others.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

In Memory by Quinn Mason.

Ben Verdery’s A Giant Beside You.

Rain Tree Sketch by Toru Takemitsu.

Emily Cooley’s Assemble.

Symmetries by Clarice Assad.

Michael Lanci’s Coalescence Cascade.

Between Worlds by Carlos Simon.

Hour 2

Not Quite Stars by Juhi Bansal.

Jen Shyu’s Jeom Jaeng Yi (Fortune Teller).

Code by Paola Prestini.

David Clay Mettens’ stain, bloom, moon, rain.

Serashi Fragments by Lei Liang.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

Tags
Modern Notebook Modern Notebook
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
See stories by Tyler Kline