Modern Notebook for August 27, 2023

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: “Assemble” is the name of this piece by Emily Cooley for multi-tracked cellos… but it also describes the piece quite literally, because, as the composer says, “the title describes what I felt like I was doing while composing: assembling a sort of puzzle.”

Then a work by Paola Prestini inspired, in part, by frozen moments in time, and the feeling of being in love. It’s titled “Code,” a work for piano and orchestra inspired by the relationship between TS and Emily Hale, music that Prestini dedicates to an invented love with an 8 letter code name.

Featuring works by Quinn Mason, Ben Verdery, Clarice Assad, Carlos Simon, Juhi Bansal, Jen Shyu, David Clay Mettens, Lei Liang, and others; and performances by violist Jordan Bak, Ulysses Quartet, cellist Ashley Bathgate, Unheard-of//Ensemble, pianist Amaryn Olmeda with Sphinx Virtuosi, soprano Laura Strickling with pianist Daniel Schlosberg, pianist Awadagin Pratt with A Far Cry, Arditti Quartet, and others.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 In Memory by Quinn Mason. Ben Verdery’s A Giant Beside You. Rain Tree Sketch by Toru Takemitsu. Emily Cooley’s Assemble. Symmetries by Clarice Assad. Michael Lanci’s Coalescence Cascade. Between Worlds by Carlos Simon.



Hour 2 Not Quite Stars by Juhi Bansal. Jen Shyu’s Jeom Jaeng Yi (Fortune Teller). Code by Paola Prestini. David Clay Mettens’ stain, bloom, moon, rain. Serashi Fragments by Lei Liang.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

