Modern Notebook for August 20, 2023

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, we’ll hear a work by Jessie Montgomery for solo cello and orchestra called “Divided”… music that is a response to the social and political unrest that has plagued our society in the recent past.

Then, a work that reaches back nearly 500 years for inspiration. It’s Nico Muhly’s “Reliable Sources,” a concerto for bassoon that draws on the history of the instrument, and its use in sacred music of the 16th Century.

Plus music by Molly Herron, John Liberatore, Gabriela Lena Frank, Shuying Li, Britta Byström, Angélica Negrón, and others; and performances by Zohn Collective, cellist Tommy Mesa and Sphinx Virtuosi, Zephyr Quartet, pianist Gianluca Luisi, bassoonist Michael Harley and University of South Carolina Wind Ensemble, violinist Olivia de Prato, ~Nois Saxophone Quartet, and more.

Tune in Sunday night starting at 8 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen from anywhere at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Lyra by Molly Herron. John Liberatore’s A Very Star-Like Start. Canto de Harawi: “Amadeoso” by Gabriela Lena Frank. Jessie Montgomery’s Divided. Still Life with Avalanche by Missy Mazzoli. Jason Thomas’ Mulysa. Five by Shuying Li.



Hour 2 Letter in April by Britta Byström. Nico Muhly’s Reliable Sources. Panorama by Angélica Negrón. Marcos Balter’s Intercepting a Shivery Light.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

