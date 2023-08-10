Modern Notebook for August 13, 2023

Okjökull is the name of a former glacier in Iceland - former, because recently due to a warming climate, it completely melted. On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, we’ll hear a work by Roger Zare that is a requiem for this glacier, plus solo double bass music by Dai Fujikura, and string music by Akenya Seymour.

Then: What does music of healing sound like? Music that examines the capacity of our nervous systems… music that seeks to identify and embrace our most difficult feelings? We’ll hear this massive work by Shara Nova for acapella choir called “Titration,” a nearly hour-long cycle of healing songs that not just examines our lived - and sometimes traumatic - experiences but seeks to offer us a respite.

Featuring works by Nic Gerpe, Marti Epstein, Anna Meredith, Marcos Balter, and others; and performances by double bassist Yoji Sato, Heare Ensemble, violinist Lucia Lin and pianist Gloria Chien, Palaver Strings, Ligeti Quartet, cellist Matt Haimovitz, The Crossing, and others.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Ghost of the Manticore by Nic Gerpe. Dai Fujikura’s Pre. Silver Dagger by Stacy Garrop. Roger Zare’s Okjökull Requiem.. Fear the Lamb by Akenya Symour. Marti Epstein’s Nebraska Impromptu. Nautilus by Anna Meredith.



Hour 2 Millefleur by Marcos Balter. Shara Nova's Titration.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

