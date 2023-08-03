Modern Notebook for August 6, 2023

One of the best things about the music of living composers is that they are able to respond to and make art out of the world around us. On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, tune in for a program of works that respond to one of our greatest modern challenges: the Climate Crisis.

We’ll hear Lisa Robertson’s “To Tell It Like It Is,” which sets data about climate change to music for voices; and this piece by David Ludwig called “Seasons Lost,” and how the distinctions between seasons are beginning to disappear throughout the world. Plus, Deena T. Grossman’s “Wildfires,” Reena Esmail’s “inconvenient wounds,” and more.

Including works by Iman Habibi, Christopher Cerrone, Gunter Gaupp, Finola Merivale, Avik Chari, and others; and performances by violinist Lucia Lin, pianist Shai Wosner with Argus Quartet, harpist Yolanda Kondonassis, pianist Rory Cowal, pianist Ann DuHamel, Patho Trio, Ensemble k口u, and others.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Ahūye Kūhī by Iman Habibi. Christopher Cerrone’s The Air Suspended. inconvenient wounds by Reena Esmail. Deena T. Grossman’s Wildfires. Black Mountain Calling by Martha Redbone. Gunter Gaupp’s Those Who Watch.

Hour 2 To Tell It Like It Is by Lisa Robertson. Gabriela Ortiz’s Rio di las Mariposas. Seasons Lost by David Ludwig. Finola Merivale’s oblivious/oblivion. green line 2065 by Avik Chari.

