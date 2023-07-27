Modern Notebook for July 30, 2023

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: A combination of fairly disparate events led composer Damián Ponce de León to create his piece “The Butterfly Route:” one was the consideration of the complex features flight paths of butterflies; another, the murder of a Mexican environmentalist leader who devoted his life to protect Monarch butterflies; and finally, the realization that the thyroid is actually shaped like a butterfly.

Then, we’ll hear a large-scale work by Louise Alenius titled “Stille Slag,” or “Quiet Beats.” And with this music, the composer asks: “What happens to the body when you are locked up? How do you hold on to yourself in an enclosed space?”

Plus music by Eric Guinivan, Allison Loggins-Hull, Helen Grime, Yuko Mabuchi, Rachael Lavelle, Aida Shirazi, Yannis Kyriakides, and others; and performances by pianist Nic Gerpe, Ensemble Pi, cellist Santiago Cañón-Valencia, Bent Frequency Duo Project, pianist Sarah Cahill, Splinter Reeds, and more.

Hour 1 Signal by Eric Guinivan. Allison Loggins-Hull’s The Pattern. Into the Faded Air by Helen Grime. Damián Ponce de León’s La ruta de la mariposa (The Butterfly Route). Evolution of the One by Yuko Mabuchi. The second movement of John Liberatore’s A Line Broken, Traced. This is the space between your hand and mine by Rachael Lavelle.



Hour 2 Albumblatt by Aida Shirazi. Yannis Kyriakides’ Hypothetical Islands. Stille slag (Quiet Beats) by Louise Alenius.

