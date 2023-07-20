© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook

Modern Notebook for July 23, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published July 20, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT
Composer Mehmet Ali Sanlikol.
Photo courtesy of the artist.
/
Composer Mehmet Ali Sanlikol.

Coming up on Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: In mystical Islamic Sufi tradition, the creation of the universe is described as taking place in seven days - and this idea is the main source of inspiration for Mehmet Sanlikol’s work “Seven Sufi Vignettes.” It’s music that draws on specific passages of the Koran, as well as Sufi philosophy by mystics like Rumi.

Plus, a work by Lo Kristenson titled Puls. It is music composed for strings… but also not. Because in the performance instructions for this piece, the composer instructs the players to “sing the same tone as you play, let your voice coalesce with the sound of the strings.”

Also featuring works by Nina Shekhar, Roscoe Mitchell, Stephen Shannon, Missy Mazzoli, Louis Andriessen, Molly Joyce, Niloufar Nourbakhsh, and others; and performances by New Woods Collective, violinist Pekka Kuusisto and pianist Joonas Ahonen, PUBLIQuartet, Crash Ensemble, Damkapellet, pianist Vicky Chow, violist Kimia Hesabi, and more.

Hear it all, Sunday night from 8-10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Canvas the Bear by Niko Schroeder.

Michael Clulow’s Structure Restructure.

A negative space by Nina Shekhar.

Mehmet Ali Saklikol’s Seven Sufi Vignettes.

CARDS 11.11.20 by Roscoe Mitchell.

Stephen Shannon’s One Day.

Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres) by Missy Mazzoli.

Hour 2

Hout by Louis Andriessen.

Lo Kristenson’s Puls.

Rave by Molly Joyce.

Niloufar Nourbakhsh’s Veiled.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
