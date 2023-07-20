Modern Notebook for July 23, 2023

Coming up on Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: In mystical Islamic Sufi tradition, the creation of the universe is described as taking place in seven days - and this idea is the main source of inspiration for Mehmet Sanlikol’s work “Seven Sufi Vignettes.” It’s music that draws on specific passages of the Koran, as well as Sufi philosophy by mystics like Rumi.

Plus, a work by Lo Kristenson titled Puls. It is music composed for strings… but also not. Because in the performance instructions for this piece, the composer instructs the players to “sing the same tone as you play, let your voice coalesce with the sound of the strings.”

Also featuring works by Nina Shekhar, Roscoe Mitchell, Stephen Shannon, Missy Mazzoli, Louis Andriessen, Molly Joyce, Niloufar Nourbakhsh, and others; and performances by New Woods Collective, violinist Pekka Kuusisto and pianist Joonas Ahonen, PUBLIQuartet, Crash Ensemble, Damkapellet, pianist Vicky Chow, violist Kimia Hesabi, and more.

Hear it all, Sunday night from 8-10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Canvas the Bear by Niko Schroeder. Michael Clulow’s Structure Restructure. A negative space by Nina Shekhar. Mehmet Ali Saklikol’s Seven Sufi Vignettes. CARDS 11.11.20 by Roscoe Mitchell. Stephen Shannon’s One Day. Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres) by Missy Mazzoli.



Hour 2 Hout by Louis Andriessen. Lo Kristenson’s Puls. Rave by Molly Joyce. Niloufar Nourbakhsh’s Veiled.



