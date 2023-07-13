© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Modern Notebook

Modern Notebook for July 16, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published July 13, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT
Composer Oliver Leith.
Photo credit: Marcus J Leith.
/
Composer Oliver Leith.

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: “Nothing fancy - nothing extravagant.” That’s how Caroline Shaw describes her own work, “Thousandth Orange.” It’s “just something quite beautiful and everyday, that is enjoyed and loved and consumed and forgotten,” she continues. But then she notes how something so banal can also be completely celebrated in art - like bowls of fruit in still-life paintings.

Then, we’ll hear otherworldly music grounded in photographs of abandoned Irish mansions with Oliver Leith’s “Big House:” a haunting string quartet that smears in and out of tonal centers, leans into microtonal music, and revels in blurry visions of these old photos.

Also featuring music by Andy Akiho, Jeffrey Mumford, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Courtney Bryan, Mari Takano, Aurie Hsu, and others; and performances by RighteousGIRLS, I Giardini, violinist Miranda Cuckson with the Argento Chamber Ensemble; Ruisi Quartet, Ensemble Pi, pianist Brianna Matzke, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming online from anywhere at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

KARakurENAI by Andy Akiho.

Derek Bermel’s Thracian Sketches.

Thousandth Orange by Caroline Shaw.

Jeffrey Mumford’s through a stillness brightening.

The Currents by Sarah Kirkland Snider.

Courtney Bryan’s Elegy.

Hour 2

Full Moon by Mari Takano.

Aurie Hsu’s This Train, Blue Shine.

The Big House by Oliver Leith.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

Tags
Modern Notebook Modern Notebook
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
See stories by Tyler Kline