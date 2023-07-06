Modern Notebook for July 9, 2023

Each week on Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, you can tune in and likely hear a composer completely new to you! And on the next edition of the show, tune in for an entire program of music by composers never before featured on the program. Listen for works by Ben Verdery, Tianrun Long, Mina Arissian, Siufjan Stevens, Michel Deiana, Britta Byström, Kyong Mee Choi, Anna Mieke, and others.

Plus, performances by the Ulysses Quartet, cellist Brian Thornton, pianists Timo Andres and Conor Hanick, Foot in the Door Ensemble, Crash Ensemble, Perpetuo Saxophone Quartet, cellist Maria Isabel Edlun with the Athelas Sinfonietta Copenhagen, violinist Sarah Plum, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8-10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 About to Fall by Ben Verdery. Tianrun Long’s Silence Talks. Mina Arissian’s Suite for Cello. Rodinia by Sufjan Stevens. Jess Langston Turner’s Burning Music. As Earth Dreams by Keith Fitch. Anna Murray’s Crosstalk.



Hour 2 By the Sea by Michele Deiana. Britta Byström’s Figures at the Seaside. Flowering Dandelion by Kyong Mee Choi. Anna Mieke’s Groundwork.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

