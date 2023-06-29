Modern Notebook for July 2, 2023

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, it is a celebration of the 200th episode of the show! And Tyler will be sharing lots of great music featured previously on the show, a mix of works highlighting all the great things today’s contemporary classical landscape has to offer.

Tune in for music by Reena Esmail, Emma O’Halloran, Bosba Panh, Shelley Washington, Dai Fujikura, Christopher Stark, Vivian Fung, Baljinder Sekhon, and others; and performances by pianist Nicholas Susi, cellist Claire Bryant, PRISM Quartet, guitarist Jamie Monck, PUBLIQuartet, Unheard-of//Ensemble, pianist Conor Hanick, The Nouveau Classical Project, Ensemble Dal Niente, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Luftklavier from Luciano Berio’s Six Encores. Reena Esmail’s Varsha. Night Music by Emma O’Halloran. Bosba Panh’s Dizzy Night. Middleground by Shelley Washington. Dai Fujikura’s Wondrous Steps. Maple by Christopher Stark.

Hour 2 Chant from Vivian Fung’s Glimpses for prepared piano. Baljinder Sekhon’s Drifting Seeds. Zero Initiative by Olga Bell. Andile Khumalo’s Beyond Her Mask. Carrot Revolution by Gabriella Smith.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

