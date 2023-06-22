© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook for June 25, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published June 22, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT
Coming up on the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: we’ll hear new string quartet music by Anna Meredith titled “A Short Tribute to Teenage Fanclub.” Also, music by James Lee III and Angelica Negron; and this piece by Andy Akiho for violin and steel pan titled “Deciduous.”

Then: Sebastian Fagerlund’s “Chamber Symphony” is music that explores slow, nearly imperceptible transformation: the music grows out of stasis with material beginning to form various relationships, in the composer's words, "like musical components floating and rearranging themselves in a new order."

Plus works by Pauline Oliveros, Hilary Tann, Vera Ivanova, Baljinder Sekhon, JacobTV, and others; and performances by pianist Sarah Cahill, cellist Inbal Segev, violinist Kristin Lee, Ligeti Quartet, violinist Sini Virtanen and pianist Eunmi Ko, pianist Nic Gerpe, Red Line Saxophone Quartet, flutist Laura Lentz, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen live at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Quintuplets Play Pen: Homage to Ruth Crawford by Pauline Oliveros.

James Lee III’s Ekah.

Eleventh Hour from Roshanne Etezady’s Damaged Goods.

Andy Akiho’s Deciduous.

A Short Tribute to Teenage Fanclub by Anna Meredith.

Hilary Tann’s On Ear and Ear…

Conversación a distancia by Angélica Negrón.

Hour 2

Karkata by Vera Ivanova.

Sebastian Fagerlund’s Chamber Symphony.

Secret Corners by Baljinder Sekhon.

JacobTV’s Lipstick.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
