Modern Notebook for June 11, 2023

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline we pay tribute to groundbreaking Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho, who passed away on June 2nd. She forged new paths in working with color and texture in contemporary music, and we’ll hear a brief survey of her work on this week’s show.

Then, Cassie Wieland says her solo piano work “HYMN” is all about connection in a big way: for example, reading through handwritten sketches with the pianist at her apartment, or working on piano preparations together. It’s music that merges modern classical sounds with electronic processing within an evocative and colorful soundworld.

Also featuring music by Nathan Hudson, Brandee Younger, Nicolas Lell Benavides, Clara Iannotta, and others; and performances by Iceland Symphony Orchestra, violinist Jennifer Koh, harpist Ashley Jackson, flutist Claire Chase with International Contemporary Ensemble, pianist Vicky Chow, Khemia Ensemble, Aperture Duo, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming worldwide at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Nathan Hudson’s music for falling/flying. Brandee Younger’s Essence of Ruby. Daniel Bjarnason’s From Space I saw Earth. Several selections by Kaija Saariaho, including three movements from Sept Papillons, Miranda's Lament, Terrestre, and Nocturne.

Hour 2 Clara Iannotta’s Limun. Little Cloud by Nicolas Lell Benavides. Cassie Wieland’s HYMN. Shawn E. Okpebholo’s arrangement of the traditional Lord, How Come Me Here?



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

