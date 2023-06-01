© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook

Modern Notebook for June 4, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published June 1, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT
Composer Nasim Khorassani.
Composer Nasim Khorassani.

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline we’ll hear a string trio by Nasim Khorassani that draws on an intensity of focus. It’s titled Growth, and throughout the piece the composer utilizes only four pitches to craft all of the musical material.

Then,music by Shuying Li inspired by an episode of the Netflix Series “Black Mirror,” as well as pieces by Kati Agócs and Hannah Selin; and a work by Heather Stebbins titled “Among Arrows.”

Featuring music by Dinah Bianchi, Missy Mazzoli, Angélica Negrón, Connor D’Netto, and others; and performances by Unheard-of//Ensemble, Arctic Philharmonic, violinist Shannon Reilly, pianist Sarah Cahill, soprano Stephanie Lamprea, Foot in the Door Ensemble, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Magenta Sunset by Dinah Bianchi.

Ilari Kaila’s Cameo.

These Worlds in Us by Missy Mazzoli.

Nasim Khorassani’s Growth.

Still Here by Angélica Negrón.

Connor D’Netto’s Susurrus.

Guessing by Chen Yi.

Hour 2

Shuying Li’s The Last Hive Mind.

Among Arrows by Heather Stebbins.

Kati Agócs’ Concerto for Violin and Percussion Ensemble.

Mid-Day by Hannah Selin.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
