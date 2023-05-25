Modern Notebook for May 28, 2023

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Composer and pianist Stewart Goodyear fell in love with the violin as soon as he was introduced to music, and actually wanted to be a concert violinist before becoming a pianist. He was also surrounded by all kinds of different sounds and styles of violin playing, and in his solo work - titled “Solo” - he creates a fusion and “tour” of the music he loved throughout his childhood.

Then, a piece by David Biedenbender that is inspired by a poem by Robert Fanning, which in turn is inspired by the art of Yayoi Kusama and a music video by Radiohead. The piece is called in a field of stars, and it’s music that is about how meaning is drawn from ambiguity.

Also featuring music by Alexia Riner, Bára Gísladóttir, Hideaki Aomori, Éna Brennan, Andy Akiho, Zosha di Castri, Gity Razaz, and others; and performances by pianist Robert Fleitz, violinist Miranda Cuckson, bass clarinetist Alicia Lee, Khemia Ensemble, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Varo’s Moon by Alexia Riner. Anna Clyne’s Masquerade Solo: a suite for solo violin by Stewart Goodyear. Bára Gísladóttir’s ÓS. Split by Hideaki Aomori. Éna Brennan’s Runaway.



Hour 2 Speaking Tree by Andy Akiho. David Biedenbender’s in a field of stars. Zosha Di Castri’s The Dream Feed. Metamorphosis of Narcissus by Gity Razaz.



