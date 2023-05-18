Modern Notebook for May 21, 2023

Coming up on the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Kisetsu means “Seasons” in Japanese, and it is the title of this piece by Somei Satoh for orchestra. It’s a work composed in 1999 as part of the New York Philharmonic’s “Messages for the Millenium” Series, and while the message of the piece looks forward… There is also an ancient, meditative quality to this music.

Then, we’ll hear a masterwork of the 20th Century: Gyorgy Ligeti’s “Violin Concerto.” It’s a piece filled with rhythmic complexities, unconventional sounds from the orchestra, and sparkling harmonic figures in the violin.

Plus works by Yuanyuan He, Lei Liang, Reena Esmail, Layale Chaker, Emily Koh, Viet Cuong, and others; and performances by fivebyfive, vibraphonist Dame Evelyn Glennie, Conspirare with the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, Brooklyn Rider, and more.

That's Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Hour 1 Blue Curve of the Earth by Tina Davidson. Yuanyuan (Kay) He’s BOKEH. Lakescape I by Lei Liang. Somei Satoh’s Kisetsu. Nostalgia by Vincent Ho. Reena Esmail’s When the Guitar. Schisma by Caroline Shaw.



Hour 2 Night Songs by Helen Grime. Layale Chaker’s Before Bloom. Heteronym by Emily Koh. Gyorgy Ligeti’s Violin Concerto. Scaling Back by Viet Cuong.



