Modern Notebook for May 14, 2023

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, we’ll hear music for Mother’s Day on the next Modern Notebook with a piece called “Wildflower” by Arturo Sandoval. Composed for harpist Yolanda Kondanassis, she says it’s a celebration of her own mother’s influence in her life, and of the irreplaceable role played by mothers everywhere.

Plus, Pauchi Sasaki’s “Mother's Hand, Healing Hand,” a piece inspired by how often she tells her son how much she loves him. And, this piece by Natacha Diels titled “automatic writing mumbles of the late hour,” composed for Olivia de Prato’s Artist-Mother Project.

We’ll also hear music by Julie Herndon, Santiago Cañón-Valencia, Eleanor Alberga, Carlijn Metselaar, Aida Shirazi, Emilie Cecilia LeBel, and others; and performances by pianist Nic Gerpe, Unheard-of//Ensemble, violist Laura Sinnerotn, violinist Miranda Cuckson, pianist Eunbi Kim with violinist Laura Cauley and cellist Amanda Gookin, Bergamot Quartet, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Circle Of by Julie Herndon. Cassie Wieland’s To Live in Static. Ascenso Hacia lo Profundo by Santiago Cañón-Valencia. Arturo Sandoval’s Wildflower (Yolanda’s Song). The Wild Blue Yonder by Eleanor Alberga. Steven Mackey’s Lost and Found. Lift by Carlijn Metselaar.



Hour 2 Sāniyā by Aida Shirazi. Pauchi Sasaki’s Mother’s Hand, Healing Hand. automatic writing mumbles of the late hour by Natacha Diels. Paul Wiancko’s Ode on a Broken Loom. even if nothing but shapes and light reflected in the glass by Emilie Cecilia LeBel.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

