Modern Notebook

Modern Notebook for May 7, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published May 4, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT
Ryuichi Sakamoto (photo by nss - zakkubalan).jpg
Photo credit: nss - zakkubalan.
/
Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto.

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: we’ll hear a piece by Maria Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir titled “Clockworking,” which is primarily concerned about time: on one hand, it evokes the measurable aspects of time-keeping, things like minutes and seconds… but also the immeasurable phenomena of what occurs between those measured moments.

Then, we’ll pay tribute to Japanese composer and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto, who passed away on March 28, 2023. We’ll hear a few selections for solo piano from across his long career - all three encompassing totally different sound worlds, a testament to the composer’s talent and versatility.

Also featuring music by Julie Zhu, Molly Joyce, Trevor Weston, Juhi Bansal, JacobTV, and others; and performances by New Woods Collective, Iceland Symphony Orchestra, pianist Nic Gerpe, flutist Laura Lentz, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Stream from anywhere at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

flora & fauna by Julie Zhu.

Molly Joyce’s Bite the Dust.

Muddled Minds by Dan Keen.

María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir’s Clockworking.

Shape Shifter by Trevor Weston.

Toru Takemitsu’s Folios.

…through cracked mirrors by Juhi Bansal.

Hour 1 (6) (1).png

Hour 2

Pale Moon in a Very Blue Sky by JacobTV.

Unsuk Chin’s Rocana (Room of Light).

Music by Ryuichi Sakamoto: Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, disintegration, and 20220123.

Hour 2 (6) (1).png

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
