Modern Notebook for May 7, 2023

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: we’ll hear a piece by Maria Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir titled “Clockworking,” which is primarily concerned about time: on one hand, it evokes the measurable aspects of time-keeping, things like minutes and seconds… but also the immeasurable phenomena of what occurs between those measured moments.

Then, we’ll pay tribute to Japanese composer and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto, who passed away on March 28, 2023. We’ll hear a few selections for solo piano from across his long career - all three encompassing totally different sound worlds, a testament to the composer’s talent and versatility.

Also featuring music by Julie Zhu, Molly Joyce, Trevor Weston, Juhi Bansal, JacobTV, and others; and performances by New Woods Collective, Iceland Symphony Orchestra, pianist Nic Gerpe, flutist Laura Lentz, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Stream from anywhere at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 flora & fauna by Julie Zhu. Molly Joyce’s Bite the Dust. Muddled Minds by Dan Keen. María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir’s Clockworking. Shape Shifter by Trevor Weston. Toru Takemitsu’s Folios. …through cracked mirrors by Juhi Bansal.

Hour 2 Pale Moon in a Very Blue Sky by JacobTV. Unsuk Chin’s Rocana (Room of Light). Music by Ryuichi Sakamoto: Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, disintegration, and 20220123.

