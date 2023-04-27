Modern Notebook for April 30, 2023

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: we’ll hear a work by Amanda Harberg for saxophone and piano called “Court Dance.” Also a work by Vijay Iyer for solo cello titled “Equal Night,” and performances by Brooklyn Rider, pianist Ann DuHamel, and others.

Then: In Tibetan Buddhism, Tara is a goddess known as the “mother of liberation,” often associated with nature and plants. Yao Chen’s work “Emanations of Tara” draws on the paintings and statues of the goddess he encounter while visiting Tibet, and is crafted to be an abstract meditation on just a few qualities of Tara.

Plus, music by Mischa Zupko, Marc Chan, Gabriela Lena Frank, Grace Hale, Jennifer Higdon, Angélica Negrón, and others; and performances by Lincoln Trio, saxophonist Julian Velasco with pianist Winston Choi, Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble, Chicago Sinfonietta, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Fanfare 80 by Mischa Zupko. March Chan’s Playing Brahms. Kanto Kechua #2 by Gabriela Lena Frank. Amanda Harberg’s Court Dances. Equal Night by Vijay Iyer. Jasper Sussman’s … nice box! “Oh So Square.” Why Was I Born Between Mirrors? by Christopher Cerrone.



Hour 2

Under-Skin River by Grace Hale. Yao Chen’s Emanations of Tara. Dance Card by Jennifer Higdon. Angélica Negrón’s Cooper and Emma.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

