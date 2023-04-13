Modern Notebook for April 16, 2023

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Mozart might not have composed any music for the marimba, but we might get an idea of what it would’ve sounded like from the Marimba Concerto by Kevin Puts - a work which he says reflects his love of Mozart’s Piano Concertos.

Then, we’ll hear pianist Miki Sawada perform the music of Brendon Randell-Myers; also, a piece titled The Green Fuse by James Wilson; and this work by Hannah Lash for wind quintet titled “Leander and Hero.”

Plus music by Nico Muhly, Sarah Gibson, Hania Rani, Dai Fujikura, Andy Akiho, and others; and performances by pianist Vanessa Wagner, marimba soloist Ji Su Jung, violinist Mari Samuelsen, Chineke! Orchestra, The City of Tomorrow, and more.

You can hear it all Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Nico Muhly’s Etude No. 3 “Running.” You are still here by Sarah Gibson. Kevin Puts’ Marimba Concerto. In Searth of Planet X by Matthew Schreibeis. Hania Rani’s La Luce. Love Excerpt by Dai Fujikura. Andy Akiho’s LIgNEouS III.



Hour 2

The Green Fuse by James Wilson. Brendon Randall-Myers’ Shadow. Leander and Hero by Hannah Lash.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

