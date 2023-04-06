Modern Notebook for April 9, 2023

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: While composing her work, “Dark with Excessive Bright,” Missy Mazzoli was constantly listening to Baroque and Renaissance music. And she says that while the piece is based somewhat on Baroque musical ideas, it mostly “slips between string techniques from several centuries, all while twisting a pattern of repeated chords beyond recognition.”

We’ll hear that, then Tyler will be joined by members of the ensemble fivebyfive. They have a new album out titled “The Play Album,” a collection of works created to inspire all through the power of play.

Plus, music by inti figgis-vizueta, Victoria Romano, Leonardo Federico Hoyos, Takuma Itoh, and others; and performances by escapeVelocity, Unheard-of//Ensemble, cellist Santiago Cañón-Valencia, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Hour 1

earthmaker by inti figgis-vizueta. Victoria Romano’s catatonia Dark with Excessive Bright by Missy Mazzoli. Leonardo Federico Hoyos’ Urban Fantasy. Koholā Sings by Takuma Itoh. Jesse Passenier’s Duo for Vibraphone & Piano "Unraveling Confusion.”

Hour 2

Interview with fivebyfive about their new album The Play Album. Featuring music by Nick Revel, Sherri Chung, and Marc Webster. Kristin Norderval’s Chapel Meditation. Gray Stone Green Garden by Anna Meadors. Miya Masaoka’s Mapping a Joyful Path.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

