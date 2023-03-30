© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook for April 2, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published March 30, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT
On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: hear a piano concerto by Christopher Cerrone inspired by changes of weather titled “The Air Suspended.” And within this work, the piano represents an energy source continuously transforming the strings as if they are weather patterns.

Then: the last words Steven Mackey’s mother said to him were, “Please tell everyone I had a beautiful passing.” His experience watching his mother gain control of her destiny at the end of her life inspired the story behind his violin concerto titled “Beautiful Passing,” a work where the violin gains control of its destiny, competes with, commands, and ultimately lets go of the orchestra.

Also featuring works by Baljinder Sekhon, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Eduardo Costa Roldan, Yoon-Ji Lee, Bosba Panh, and others; and performances by vibraphonist Yang Chen, saxophonist Doug O’Connor, pianist Shai Wosner with the Argus Quartet, pianist Eunmi Ko, violinist Anthony Marwood and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1
rest / stop #3 by Charles Lutvak.

Baljinder Sekhon’s Gradient 2.0+.

Chrysalis by Sarah Kirkland Snider.

Christopher Cerrone’s The Air Suspended.

Anima by Tania León.

Danielle Eva Schwob’s The Long Way Down.

Imjing by Eduardo Costa Roldan.

Hour 2
Ode by Bosba Panh.

Yoon-Ji Lee’s Night Sketches.

Beautiful Passing by Steven Mackey.

Gabriella Smith’s Loop the Fractal Hold of Rain.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
