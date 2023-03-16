Modern Notebook for March 19, 2023

Coming up on the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Composer Asha Srinivasan says the piano is an extremely adept instrument when it comes to changing moods suddenly: in one moment, it can be dominating and terrifying, and in the next, delicate and docile.Tune in for her work “Mercurial Reveries” which explores these contrasts against a backdrop of a traditional Indian music pitch language and Bartok inspirations.

Plus, “The Moons Symphony” by Amanda Lee Falkenberg is music inspired by the beauty and majesty of the moons in our solar system. It’s also music that quite literally merges music and science, composed in collaboration with scientists from NASA, ESA, and others.

Featuring music by Clarice Jensen, Angélica Negrón, Meera Gudipati, Cassie Wieland, Nicky Sohn, Danielle Eva Schwob, and others; and performances by violinist Mari Samuelsen, cellist Inbal Segev, English horn soloist Jacqueline Leclair; flutist Nathalie Joachim and vibraphonist Simon Boyar, and more.

Hear it all Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Momentum by Tania Leon. Clarice Jensen’s Love Abounds in Everything. Angélica Negrón’s Ruta Panorámica. Mercurial Reveries by Asha Srinivasan. Meera Gudiptai’s Ashakiran “Ray of Hope.” shiner by Cassie Wieland. Jessie Montgomery's Break Away.



Hour 2

Lullaby for Those Fast Asleep by Nicky Sohn. Danielle Eva Schwob’s Traveling North. The Moons Symphony by Amanda Lee Falkenberg.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

