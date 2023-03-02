Modern Notebook for March 5, 2023

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: In 2020, at the start of the pandemic, every day at 7 PM New Yorkers would open their windows and applaud the essential workers confronting this global crisis. Andrea Casarrubios composed her piece “SEVEN” in Manhattan during this time, and she ends the work with seven bell-like sounds as an allusion to this tribute.

Then, we’ll hear “Speak, Be Silent,” the violin concerto by Liza Lim. Inspired by the poetry of Rumi, it’s music that explores the ideas of “sounding together,” and “sounding apart,” and also the ecstasy that comes at moments of change.

Plus, works by Sarah Kirkland Snider, Jungyoon Wie, Gabriela Lena Frank, Freya Waley-Cohen, Clarice Assad, Carolina Heredia, and others; and performances by pianist Michael Mizrahi, violinist Movses Pogossian, cellist Claire Bryant, pianists Eunmi Ko and Albert Kim, and more.

Tune in: Sunday night from 8 to 10 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.



Hour 1 You Are Free by Sarah Kirkland Snider. Anna Weesner’s Light and Stone. Heartbreaker by Missy Mazzoli. Jungyoon Wie’s Message. SEVEN by Andrea Casarrubios. Gabriela Lena Frank’s Danza de los Saqsampillos. Skye by Freya Waley-Cohen.

Hour 2 Hocus Pocus by Clarice Assad. Carolina Heredia’s Soledad. Water’s Edge by Hilary Tann. Liza Lim's Speak, Be Silent.

