Modern Notebook for February 26, 2023

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: we’ll hear the Concerto Grosso by Errollyn Wallen, a work which combines the form and dance elements of a Baroque suite with the style and harmony of today’s popular music. Plus, solo harp music by Nathaniel Heyder titled “Earthview,” and a moment from “A bee in the hollow” by Jessica Mays.

Then, music by composer and producer Jlin that was created without any music notation; rather, it was made by sampling percussion instruments and layering electronic tracks one by one - and only then was it adapted for live performance by Third Coast Percussion.

Plus works by Tyson Gholston Davis, Regina Harris Baiocchi, James Lee III, Yaz Lancaster, Valerie Coleman, and others; and performances by violist Jordan Bak, harpist Yolanda Kondonassis, mezzo-soprano Megan Ihnen with violist Michael Hall and pianist Marianne Parker, pianist Robert Fleitz, violinist Connie Li, and more.

Hear it all Sunday night from 8 to 10 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming the next day at modernnotebook.org.



Hour 1 Tableau XII for solo viola by Tyson Gholston Davis. Nathaniel Heyder’s Earthview. Landscapes by Regina Harris Baiocchi. Errollyn Wallen’s Concerto Grosso. Abraham’s Son (In Memoriam: Trayvon Martin) by James Lee III. Movement IV from Jessica Mays’ A bee in the hollow. an evolving romance by Jeffrey Mumford.



Hour 2 2178 by Yaz Lancaster. Valerie Coleman’s Portraits of Langston. Perspective by Jlin.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

