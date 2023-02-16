© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook

Modern Notebook for February 19, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published February 16, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST
Photo credit: Jiyang Chen.
Composer Jessie Montgomery

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Jessie Montgomery’s “Coincident Dances” is music she says is inspired by the sounds found in New York City’s various cultures, and fuses together the sound-worlds of English consort, samba, techno, and more.

Then, we’ll hear a minimalist work by Julius Eastman titled “Joy Boy;” the string quartet Brooklyn Rider performs a work by Matana Roberts; and the Violin Concerto No. 1 by Eleanor Alberga.

Featuring works by Darian Donovan Thomas, Courtney Bryan, Carlos Simon, Leila Adu-Gilmore, and others; and performances by escapeVelocity, Duo Noire, Chicago Sinfonietta, cellist Amanda Gookin, Infrasound, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org, and listen the next day on modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1

Fodder on My Wings by Nina Simone.

Darian Donavan Thomas’ Spring/Appeasement.

Soli Deo Gloria by Courtney Bryan.

Jessie Montgomery’s Coincident Dances.

Elegy: A Cry from the Grave by Carlos Simon.

Allison Loggins-Hull’s Homeland.

for Edna by Leila Adu-Gilmore.

Hour 2

borderlands… by Matana Roberts.

Julius Eastman’s Joy Boy.

Violin Concerto No. 1 by Eleanor Alberga.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
