Modern Notebook for February 12, 2023

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Charleston, South Carolina poet laureate Marcus Amaker’s haunting poem “The Rain” is the text source for Shawn Okpebholo’s work of the same name - a work which offers a metaphor on racism and the weight of systemic oppression.

Then, we’ll hear a work by Pamela Z called “The Unraveling,” that draws on her love of sampling, layering, looping, and fragmentation - but also, her love of the music of folk artists like Joni Mitchell and Peter, Paul, and Mary.

Plus music by Nathalie Joachim, Billy Childs, Shawn Okpebholo, Tomeka Reid, Tyshawn Sorey, and others; and performances by pianist Inna Faliks, baritone Will Liverman with pianist Paul Sanchez, violinist Jennifer Koh, Apollo Chamber Players, euphoniumist Demondrae Thurman, and more.

That’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Stream the next day at modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1 Lalin by Nathalie Joachim. Billy Childs’ Pursuit. The Rain from Shawn Okpebholo’s Two Black Churches. Hannah Kendall’s Joe. No-Man’s-Land Lullaby by Eleanor Alberga. Daniel Kidane’s Dream Song. Volplaning by Tomeka Reid.



Hour 2 In Memoriam Muhal Richard Abrams by Tyshawn Sorey. Pamela Z’s The Unraveling. Meditations on Sound and Light by Anthony Barfield. Jeffrey Mumford’s through the filtering dawn of spreading daylight.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

