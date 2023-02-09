© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Modern Notebook

Modern Notebook for February 12, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published February 9, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST
PamelaZ(credit Ian Winters)2300x1420.jpg
Photo credit: Ian Winter
/
Composer Pamela Z

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Charleston, South Carolina poet laureate Marcus Amaker’s haunting poem “The Rain” is the text source for Shawn Okpebholo’s work of the same name - a work which offers a metaphor on racism and the weight of systemic oppression.

Then, we’ll hear a work by Pamela Z called “The Unraveling,” that draws on her love of sampling, layering, looping, and fragmentation - but also, her love of the music of folk artists like Joni Mitchell and Peter, Paul, and Mary.

Plus music by Nathalie Joachim, Billy Childs, Shawn Okpebholo, Tomeka Reid, Tyshawn Sorey, and others; and performances by pianist Inna Faliks, baritone Will Liverman with pianist Paul Sanchez, violinist Jennifer Koh, Apollo Chamber Players, euphoniumist Demondrae Thurman, and more.

That’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Stream the next day at modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1

Lalin by Nathalie Joachim.

Billy Childs’ Pursuit.

The Rain from Shawn Okpebholo’s Two Black Churches.

Hannah Kendall’s Joe.

No-Man’s-Land Lullaby by Eleanor Alberga.

Daniel Kidane’s Dream Song.

Volplaning by Tomeka Reid.

Hour 1 (9).png

Hour 2

In Memoriam Muhal Richard Abrams by Tyshawn Sorey.

Pamela Z’s The Unraveling.

Meditations on Sound and Light by Anthony Barfield.

Jeffrey Mumford’s through the filtering dawn of spreading daylight.

Hour 2 (10).png

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

Tags
Modern Notebook Modern Notebook
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
See stories by Tyler Kline