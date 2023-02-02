Modern Notebook for February 5, 2023

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: “The mind is like water. When it’s turbulent, it’s difficult to see. When it’s calm, everything becomes clear.” This quote from philosopher Prasad Mahes is the inspiration for this piece by Kevin Day titled Unquiet Waters, a work for saxophone and piano which is cast in 3 movements.

Then, James Lee III’s Quintet for Clarinet and String Quartet is music inspired by historical aspects of indigenous Americans, and also draws on the music of early-20th Century Black American composers like Nathaniel Dett and William Dawson.

Featuring music by Nkeiru Okoye, Lester St. Louis, Evan Williams, Darian Donovan Thomas, and others; and performances by pianist Brianna Matzke, saxophonist Nicki Roman with pianist Casey Dierlam Tse, Transient Canvas, clarinetist Anthony McGill with the Pacifica Quartet, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Stream on-demand the next day at modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1 Euba’s Dance by Nkeiru Okoye. Bradley Harris’ Opened Window. Rebounds by Jonathan Bailey Holland. Errollyn Wallen’s Photography. Unquiet Waters by Kevin Day. Lester St. Louis’ Ultraviolet, Efflorescent. A Spark and a Glimmer by Lauren McCall.



Hour 2 Lethe’s Children by Jace Clayton. Evan Williams’ Heavy. Offertory by David Sanford. James Lee III’s Quintet for Clarinet and String Quartet. Etudinal Caprice by Darian Donvan Thomas.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

