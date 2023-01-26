Modern Notebook for January 29, 2023

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, we are headed tp the Grammys! Tune in for a lineup full of Grammy-nominated music, including a moment from Kevin Puts’ “Contact,” a work by Caroline Shaw for string quartet titled “Three Essays,” and an arrangement of a traditional spiritual by Shawn Okepbholo.

We’ll also hear Andy Akiho’s “LIgNEouS I,” music for tenor and orchestra by Nico Muhly, and the “Philharmonia Fantastique” by Mason Bates, which explores the instruments of the orchestra.

Also featuring music by Jessie Montgomery, Philip Glass, and Michael Abels; and performances by New York Youth Symphony, Third Coast Percussion, Attaca Quartet, Time for Three, marimba soloist Ian Rosenbaum with Dover Quartet, tenor Nicholas Phan, and more.

Join us Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org, and the next day at modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1 Soul Force by Jessie Montgomery. Philip Glass’ Metamorphosis I. Shawn E. Okpebholo’s arrangement of the spiritual Shall We Gather at the River. Three Essays by Caroline Shaw. Convivium from Kevin Puts’ Contact.



Hour 2 Isolation Variations by Michael Abels. Andy Akiho’s LIgNEouS I. The Hearafter, Near an Open Window from Nico Muhly’s Impossible Things. Mason Bates’ Philharmonia Fantastique. We All Found Heaven by Carlos Simon.



