Florida's Classical Music Station
Modern Notebook

Modern Notebook for January 22, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published January 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM EST
bsheng newphoto20-2.JPG
Photo courtesy of the artist
/
Composer Bright Sheng

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Chen Yi’s work “Ge Xu” perfectly fuses the sounds of traditional Chinese music with a Western orchestra by utilizing traditional and non-traditional sounds. It’s also music that is meant to evoke the celebrations by Southern China’s Zhuang minority during the Chinese Lunar New Year or mid-autumn festival.

We’ll hear that work just in time for the Lunar New Year, plus a work by Bright Sheng titled “Spring Dreams.” Composed for solo violin with an orchestra made up of traditional Chinese instruments, it also draws inspiration from a well-known Beijing Opera from the Early-20th Century.

Also featuring works by Jen Shyu, Huang Ruo, Du Yun, Chichun Chi-Sun Lee, Shuying Li, and others; and performances by violinist Jennifer Koh, pianist Chen-Hui Jen, Four Corners Ensemble, Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org, and the next day at modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1

Calor by Jerry Liu.

Chen Yi’s Ge Xu “Antiphony.”

The River in My Mind by Jen Shyu.

Tiange Zhou’s Room (from One Day).

The Dryad by Shuying Li.

Huang Ruo’s Still/Motion.

MN Jan 22 2023 Artist Collage - Hour 1.png

Hour 2

When a Tiger Meets a Rosa Rugosa by Du Yun.

Bright Sheng’s Spring Dreams.

The Second Movement from Chihchun Chi-Sun Lee’s Dots, Lines, Convergence: Concerto for Zheng and chamber ensemble.

Anthony Cheung’s All thorn, but cousin to your rose.

MN Jan 22 2023 Artist Collage - Hour 2.png

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
See stories by Tyler Kline