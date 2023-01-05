© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Modern Notebook

Modern Notebook for January 8, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published January 5, 2023 at 12:57 AM EST
05 - NicoMuhly-8 photo by Heidi Solander.jpg
Photo credit: Heidi Solander.
/
Composer Nico Muhly.

Binna Kim’s work “Stacked Emotions” is music that imagines a conversation - at times, an argument, other times, an agreement - between two individuals, such as a married couple. And she enhances the music by setting the text of 19th-Century poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning.

And, we’ll hear music by Nico Muhly that draws upon and blends together English and Latin texts from the 12th to 18th centuries. It’s titled “Hymns for Private Use,” and it’s a collection of five spiritual songs for voice and wind quintet.

Plus music by Elijah Daniel Smith, Adam Schoenberg, Carlos Simon, Gity Razaz, Jessica Rudman, and others; and performances by GHOSTLIGHT Chorus and Chelsea Music Festival Strings, Cellist Claire Bryant, pianist Eunmi Ko, saxophonist Julian Velasco, clarinetist Andy Hudson, vocalist Shara Nova with the Akropolis Reed Quintet, and more.

Hear it all on Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Flight from Carlos Simon’s Warmth from Other Suns.

Stephen Rush’s Whirlwind.

Cygnus from David Liptak’s Constellations.

Binna Kim’s Stacked Emotions.

Ars Antica by Daniel Kidane.

Gity Razaz’s 4 Haikus.

Modern Notebook - January 1 2023 - Hour 1 Collage.png

Hour 2

Animus by Elijah Daniel Smith.

Jessica Rudman’s Twisted Blue.

Hymns for Private Use by Nico Muhly.

Helen Grime’s Virga.

Modern Notebook - January 1 2023 - Hour 2 Collage.png

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

Tags
Modern Notebook Modern Notebook
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
See stories by Tyler Kline