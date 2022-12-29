© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Modern Notebook

Modern Notebook for January 1, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published December 29, 2022 at 7:53 AM EST
Viet Cuong photo by Phil Parsons.jpg
Photo credit: Phil Parsons.
/
Composer Viet Cuong.

“Cuates” formally means “fraternal twins” in Spanish, and it is the title of this work by Nicolas Lell Benavides that is inspired by his twin sisters. It’s a work for two violins where each part shares a lot of material with the other, yet they rarely exactly align or agree on what they should do with that material - kind of like twins.

You can hear that work on the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, plus: Viet Cuong composed his “Tuba Concerto” as a way to celebrate the tuba, and one way he achieves this is by writing music that constantly rises and grows from the lowest notes in the ensemble.

Also featuring music by Hilary Kleinig, Valerie Coleman, Jennifer Jolley, Kotoka Suzuki, and others; and performances by the Zephyr Quartet, violinists Lucia Lin and Shaw Pong Liu, pianist Brianna Matzke, cellist Hannah Addario-Berry, tubist Justin Benavidez, pianist Cristina Valdes, and more.

Tune in, Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Exquisite Peace from Hialry Kleinig’s Ecstatic Moments.

Nagoya Marimbas by Steve Reich.

Valerie Coleman’s Wish Sonatine.

…a circle around the sun…by August Read Thomas.

Nicolas Lell Benavides’ Cuates.

You Don’t Know What It Is by Jennifer Jolley.

Nico Muhly's Motion.

Modern Notebook - January 1 2023 - Hour 1 Collage.png

Hour 2

Gloria Justen’s Sonaquifer - flowing, turning, dance.

Concerto for Tuba by Viet Cuong.

Franco Donatoni’s Blow.

Shimmer, Tree by Kotoka Suzuki.

Modern Notebook - January 1 2023 - Hour 2 Collage.png

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

Tags
Modern Notebook Modern Notebook
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
See stories by Tyler Kline