Modern Notebook for December 25, 2022

This week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline is a special mix of new works for the holiday season, including three new carols by Reena Esmail titled “A Winter Breviary;” Dai Fujikura’s “Ghost of Christmas,” inspired by his own memories of Christmastime; and new string quartet music by Caroline Shaw, “The Evergreen.”

Then, it’s music inspired by peace, light, and the Advent: we’ll hear A Little Suite for Christmas by George Crumb; Owain Park’s setting of O Magnum Mysterium; and a vocal work by Sungji Hong, “Missa Lumen de Lumine,” or “Light from Light Mass.”

Also featuring music by Rasa Daukus, Melissa Dunphy, Errollyn Wallen, Nils Frahm, and others; and performances by Tess Said So, the Gesauldo Six, Attica Quartet, Gjermund Larsen Trio, Tenebrae, Trio Medieval, and more.

Tune in on Christmas night: Sunday from 8 to 10 ET on WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 I wonder as I wander from Luciano Berio’s Folk Songs. Taiga by Rasa Daukus. Reena Esmail’s A Winter Breviary. The Evergreen by Caroline Shaw. Thomas Beck’s Sæle jolekveld (Holy Christmas Eve). Ghost of Christmas by Dai Fujikura. Melissa Dunphy's Halcyon Days.



Hour 2 Peace on Earth by Errollyn Wallen. Selections from George Crumb’s A Little Suite for Christmas. O Magnum Mysterium by Owain Park. Sungji Hong’s Missa Lumen de Lumine. Merry by Nils Frahm.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

