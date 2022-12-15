© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Modern Notebook

Modern Notebook for December 18, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published December 15, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST
Stuart Saunders Smith - photo credit Annemieke McLane.jpg
photo credit Annemieke McLane
/
composer Stuart Saunders Smith

The Winter Solstice is upon us, and this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline is a celebration of the longest night of the year. We’ll hear multiple works inspired by and titled “Solstice,” including a work for orchestra by Lou Harrison; one for piano and marimba by Hilary Tann; and Melissa Hui’s “Solstice,” which unfolds across time as a singular musical gesture.

Then, we’ll hear Kitty Xiao’s “Solstice I” and the first movement of Akemi Naito’s “Winter Shadow.” And a piece simply titled “Winter” by Stuart Saunders Smith… It is an aleatoric work for unspecified percussion instruments and winds which he describes as “music of co-existence.”

Plus: music by Aileen Sweeney, Joanna Marsh, Yaz Lancaster, and Hannah Kendall; and performances by cellist Sonia Cromerty, pianist Eunmi Ko with marimba soloist Michael Skillern, Common Sense Ensemble, National Sawdust Ensemble, and McCormick Percussion Group with violinist Nicole Wendl, flutist David Le, and bassoonist Susanna Hancock, and more.

That’s on the next Modern Notebook: Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9; streaming online at wsmr.org.

Hear a special encore broadcast of this edition of Modern Notebook on the night of the Winter Solstice: Wednesday, December 21 from 9-11 pm ET.

Hour 1

Siku by Aileen Sweeney.

Hilary Tann’s Solstice.

In Winter’s House by Joanna Marsh.

Melissa Hui’s Solstice.

Solstice by Lou Harrison.

Modern Notebook - Dec 18 - Hour 1 Artist Collage.png

Hour 2

The first movement from Akemi Naito’s Winter Shadow.

Solstice I by Kitty Xiao.

Yaz Lancaster’s firn.

A Winged Spirit by Hannah Kendall.

Stuart Saunders Smith’s Winter.

Modern Notebook Collages (16).png

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

Tags
Modern Notebook Modern Notebook
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
See stories by Tyler Kline