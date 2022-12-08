© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook

Modern Notebook for December 11, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published December 8, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST
DEC 11 - Golfam Khayam - photo credit D. Vass and Mona Matbou Riahi FOR WEB copy.jpg
photo credit D. Vass and Mona Matbou Riahi
/
Composer Golfam Khayam

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: as the nights grow longer, we continue celebrating the winter season by looking upwards to the night sky with new works inspired by stars and darkness. Hear Jessie Montgomery’s exciting “Starburst,” two movements from David Liptak’s “Constellations,” and a Night Triptych for two guitars by Golfam Khayam.

Then: we continue our journey through the night with Dai Fujikura’s “Star Compass” for solo viola, an ensemble work by Helen Grime titled “Near Midnight,” and Emma O’Halloran’s “Constellations,” which blends the sounds of manipulated 90s pop music with an acoustic ensemble.

Plus: music by Kenji Bunch, Anna Clyne, Mary Kouyoumdjian, Dobrinka Tabakova, Jonathan Dove, and others; and performances by The Knights, pianist Eunmi Ko, cellist Caitlin Sullivan, Duo Noire, Hallé, cellist India Gailey, tenor Nicky Spence with pianist Andrew Matthews-Owen, and more.

Tune in: Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Starburst by Jessie Montgomery.

Two selections from David Liptak’s Constellations: Canis Major and Canis Minor and Aquila.

Luminaria by Kenji Bunch.

Anna Clyne’s This Midnight Hour.

The Revolt of the Stars by Mary Kouyoumdjian.

Dobrinka Tabakova’s Nocturne.

Night Triptych by Golfam Khayam.

Hour 2

Near Midnight by Helen Grime.

Dai Fujikura’s Star Compass.

Constellations by Emma O’Halloran.

Michael Gordon’s Light is Calling.

Out of Winter by Jonathan Dove.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
See stories by Tyler Kline