Modern Notebook for December 11, 2022

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: as the nights grow longer, we continue celebrating the winter season by looking upwards to the night sky with new works inspired by stars and darkness. Hear Jessie Montgomery’s exciting “Starburst,” two movements from David Liptak’s “Constellations,” and a Night Triptych for two guitars by Golfam Khayam.

Then: we continue our journey through the night with Dai Fujikura’s “Star Compass” for solo viola, an ensemble work by Helen Grime titled “Near Midnight,” and Emma O’Halloran’s “Constellations,” which blends the sounds of manipulated 90s pop music with an acoustic ensemble.

Plus: music by Kenji Bunch, Anna Clyne, Mary Kouyoumdjian, Dobrinka Tabakova, Jonathan Dove, and others; and performances by The Knights, pianist Eunmi Ko, cellist Caitlin Sullivan, Duo Noire, Hallé, cellist India Gailey, tenor Nicky Spence with pianist Andrew Matthews-Owen, and more.

Tune in: Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Starburst by Jessie Montgomery. Two selections from David Liptak’s Constellations: Canis Major and Canis Minor and Aquila. Luminaria by Kenji Bunch. Anna Clyne’s This Midnight Hour. The Revolt of the Stars by Mary Kouyoumdjian. Dobrinka Tabakova’s Nocturne. Night Triptych by Golfam Khayam.



Hour 2 Near Midnight by Helen Grime. Dai Fujikura’s Star Compass. Constellations by Emma O’Halloran. Michael Gordon’s Light is Calling. Out of Winter by Jonathan Dove.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

