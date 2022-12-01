Modern Notebook for December 4, 2022

This week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline kicks off a a special series of programs celebrating the winter season: hear a mix of contemporary music about wintry weather, such as Elena Langer’s “Snow,” Shuying Li’s “Canton Snowstorm,” and “Dreams Grow Like Slow Ice” by Jay Batzner. Plus, we settle into stillness with a work by Anna Thorvaldsdottir titled “Ró,” which is named for the Icelandic word for “serenity,”

Then, a work for violin and percussion orchestra by Jarkko Hartikainen titled “ICE Concerto;” Jonathan Hannau“Snowfall,” from his new collection of works, “Pieces I Wrote on a Cold Winter Night;” and a frigid piece by Sebastian Fagerlund titled “Breathe,” which explores the timbres of clarinet, accordion, and cello through musical inhales and exhales.

Also featuring music by Gifrants, Kerensa Briggs, Sarah Lianne Lewis, and others; and performances by violinist Yolanda Bruno and pianist Isabelle David, pianist Marianne Parker with Crossing Borders Music, Riot Ensemble, Four Corners Ensemble, Trio Klangspektrum, violinist Sini Virtanen with the McCormick Percussion Group, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Waiting in the Rain for Snow by David Crowell Beauté de l'hiver à Orford (Winter Beauty in Orford) by Gifrants. Jay Batzner’s Dreams Grow Like Slow Ice. Elena Langer’s Snow. Anna Thorvaldsdottir’s Ró. Canton Snowstorm by Shuying Li. Kerensa Briggs’ A Tender Shoot.



Hour 2 super chill by David Lang. Jarkko Hartikainen’s ICE Concerto. Snowfall by Jonathan Hannau. Sarah Lianne Lewis’ Weathering. Breathe by Sebastian Fagerlund.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

