Modern Notebook for November 27, 2022

You’ll hear an exploration of “everything” on Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline this week with Daijana Wallace’s solo cello work titled “Shades.” There is mystery, aggression, and heaviness - but also melodic music, softness, and sultriness. There is also a sense of breath and breathing throughout the piece.

Then, the cyberpunk post-apocalyptic Japanese graphic novel Akira was the inspiration for Tyondai Braxton’s massive work for electric guitars, orchestra, choirs, and electronics titled “Telekinesis.” And as the title might suggest, the work also explores music that conveys the power of the mind.

Plus: music by Vivian Fung, Jeffrey Paul, Gity Razaz, Kitty Xiao, Jimena Maldonado, and others; and performances by ecellist Kivie Cahn-Lipman, cedar flutist Bryan Akipa and the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, Unheard-of//Ensemble, violist Laura Sinnerton, and more.

That and more on the next Modern Notebook: Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Keeping Time by Vivian Fung. Missy Mazzoli’s Magic With Everyday Objects. Shades by Daijana Wallace. Jeffrey Paul’s Wind on a Clear Lake. Duo by Gity Razaz. Colin Jacobsen’s Kreutzings. Nimbus by Kitty Xiao.



Hour 2 Maple by Christopher Stark. Jimena Maldonado’s Where There Is Wood Is Now Water. Telekinesis by Tyondai Braxton.



