Modern Notebook

Modern Notebook for November 27, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published November 24, 2022 at 7:50 AM EST
Photo credit: Grace Villamil.
Composer Tyondai Braxton.

You’ll hear an exploration of “everything” on Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline this week with Daijana Wallace’s solo cello work titled “Shades.” There is mystery, aggression, and heaviness - but also melodic music, softness, and sultriness. There is also a sense of breath and breathing throughout the piece.

Then, the cyberpunk post-apocalyptic Japanese graphic novel Akira was the inspiration for Tyondai Braxton’s massive work for electric guitars, orchestra, choirs, and electronics titled “Telekinesis.” And as the title might suggest, the work also explores music that conveys the power of the mind.

Plus: music by Vivian Fung, Jeffrey Paul, Gity Razaz, Kitty Xiao, Jimena Maldonado, and others; and performances by ecellist Kivie Cahn-Lipman, cedar flutist Bryan Akipa and the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, Unheard-of//Ensemble, violist Laura Sinnerton, and more.

That and more on the next Modern Notebook: Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Keeping Time by Vivian Fung.

Missy Mazzoli’s Magic With Everyday Objects.

Shades by Daijana Wallace.

Jeffrey Paul’s Wind on a Clear Lake.

Duo by Gity Razaz.

Colin Jacobsen’s Kreutzings.

Nimbus by Kitty Xiao.

Hour 2

Maple by Christopher Stark.

Jimena Maldonado’s Where There Is Wood Is Now Water.

Telekinesis by Tyondai Braxton.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
