Modern Notebook for November 20, 2022

Coming up on Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: “Sin Fronteras” means “without borders,” and it’s also the title of a piece by Clarice Assad in which she creates a musical journey through the Americas: from the tip of South America, up the coast and into Central America, and finally into the Northern Hemisphere.

Plus music to accompany the changing of the seasons is coming up on this week’s Modern Notebook: tune in for this work by Christopher Stark for string quartet titled “Seasonal Music,” as well as Toru Takemitsu’s “A String Around Autumn,” arranged for viola and piano.

Featuring music by HyeKyung Lee, Charles Lutvak, Stewart Goodyear, Mark Dancigers, and others; and performances by Zephyr Quartet, Chicago Sinfonietta, Gibbs Street Duo, RighteousGIRLS, vibraphonist Yang Chen, Momenta Quartet, violist Jordan Bak, and more.

Hour 1 Blindfold Gift by Emily Tulloch. HyeKyung Lee’s Distant Memories. Sin Fronteras by Clarice Assad. Charles Lutvak’s rest / stop #2. Edge by Dave Molk. Clara’s Ascent by Augusta Read Thomas. Stewart Goodyear’s Panorama.



Hour 2 Cloudbank by Mark Danciger’s. Toru Takemitsu’s A String Around Autumn. Seasonal Music by Christopher Stark.



