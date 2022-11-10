Modern Notebook for November 13, 2022

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: The energy, fluidity, and great speed of the rapids of Niagara Falls was the inspiration for this piece by Oliver Knussen called “Coursing:” and what courses through the music is a singular melody that is stretched and pulled to various lengths to convey the force of water.

Then, for her latest album, violinist Olivia de Prato posed the question: can a woman be both an artist and a mother? The album is called “I AM: Artist Mother Project,” and the composers de Prato collaborated with have committed to being dedicated mothers while still pursuing their goals and dreams in music and art. We’ll hear a new work by Ha-Yang Kim from the project this week.

Also featuring music by Jing Jing Luo, Courtney Bryan, Marti Epstein, Osnat Netzer, David Sandford, Ahmed Alabaca, Yaz Lancaster, Cara Haxo, Brent Michael Davids, and others; and performances by pianist Mary Kathleen Ernst, Duo Noire, flutist Jennifer Grim, steel pan soloist Yang Chen, fivebyfive, South Dakota Symphony, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Mosquito by Jing Jing Luo. Courtney Bryan’s Soli Deo Gloria. Liquid, Fragile by Marti Epstein. Oliver Knussen’s Coursing. Diaphanous Diaphony by Osnat Netzer. David Sanford’s Klatka Still. Ascension by Ahmed Alabaca.



Hour 2 Yaz Lancaster’s EUPHORIC. Exercices by Cara Haxo. Ha-Yang Kim’s may you dream of rainbows in magical lands. Black Hills Olowan by Brent Michael Davids. Andrea Mazzariello’s Of and Between.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

