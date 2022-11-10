© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Modern Notebook

Modern Notebook for November 13, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published November 10, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST
Olivia de Prato - photo credit Blaise Hayward.jpg
Photo credit: Blaise Hayward.
/
Violinist Olivia de Prato.

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: The energy, fluidity, and great speed of the rapids of Niagara Falls was the inspiration for this piece by Oliver Knussen called “Coursing:” and what courses through the music is a singular melody that is stretched and pulled to various lengths to convey the force of water.

Then, for her latest album, violinist Olivia de Prato posed the question: can a woman be both an artist and a mother? The album is called “I AM: Artist Mother Project,” and the composers de Prato collaborated with have committed to being dedicated mothers while still pursuing their goals and dreams in music and art. We’ll hear a new work by Ha-Yang Kim from the project this week.

Also featuring music by Jing Jing Luo, Courtney Bryan, Marti Epstein, Osnat Netzer, David Sandford, Ahmed Alabaca, Yaz Lancaster, Cara Haxo, Brent Michael Davids, and others; and performances by pianist Mary Kathleen Ernst, Duo Noire, flutist Jennifer Grim, steel pan soloist Yang Chen, fivebyfive, South Dakota Symphony, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Mosquito by Jing Jing Luo.

Courtney Bryan’s Soli Deo Gloria.

Liquid, Fragile by Marti Epstein.

Oliver Knussen’s Coursing.

Diaphanous Diaphony by Osnat Netzer.

David Sanford’s Klatka Still.

Ascension by Ahmed Alabaca.

MN Nov13-19 - Hour 1 Artist Collage.png

Hour 2

Yaz Lancaster’s EUPHORIC.

Exercices by Cara Haxo.

Ha-Yang Kim’s may you dream of rainbows in magical lands.

Black Hills Olowan by Brent Michael Davids.

Andrea Mazzariello’s Of and Between.

MN Nov13-19 - Hour 2 Artist Collage.png

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

Tags
Modern Notebook Modern Notebook
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
See stories by Tyler Kline