Modern Notebook for November 6, 2022

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Composer Nicky Sohn says that studying the life and music of Clara Schumann was an essential path for her - so much so that she felt it necessary to compose a work in honor of Schumann. And Sohn's piece, “If You Love For Beauty,” even weaves in melodic ideas from Schumann's music.

Then: In the 1960s, after receiving a commission from the New York Philharmonic Toru Takemitsu secluded himself in the mountains of Japan with only a piano and a few Debussy scores to study… and ended up producing a work titled November Steps that bridges the traditions of East and West by utilizing two traditional Japanese instruments.

Hear that plus music by Nina Shekhar, Rasa Daukus, Lei Liang, Sara Constant, and others; and performances by pianist Holly Roadfeldt, Chelsea Music Festival Strings with pianist Robert Fleitz, cellist Claire Bryant, percussionist Yang Chen, and more.

Hear it Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Glistenality by Rasa Daukus. Ilari Kaila’s Wisteria. warm in my veins by Nina Shekhar. Nicky Sohn’s If You Love For Beauty. Delta Sunrise by Jessica Meyer. Lei Liang’s Lake. Ad Parnassum by Steven Stucky.



Hour 2 Byblos by Mary Kouyoumdjian. Toru Takemitsu’s November Steps. Silt by Sara Constant. Derek Bermel’s Intonations.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

